SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,386 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 38,972 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at $76,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 39.6% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 9.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,515 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 25.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,695 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,662,836.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,604. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $136.81 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.88 and a 200-day moving average of $131.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

