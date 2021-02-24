SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF) to Issue $0.07 Interim Dividend

SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0719 per share on Monday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.26.

SG Fleet Group Company Profile

SG Fleet Group Limited provides motor vehicle fleet management, vehicle leasing, short term hire, consumer vehicle finance, and salary packaging services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The company offers fleet management services, including funding options, maintenance plans, registration renewal, fuel cards and reporting, breakdown and accident assistance, comprehensive insurance, vehicle acquisition and disposal, and other products and services.

