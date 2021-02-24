SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF) to Issue $0.07 Interim Dividend

SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0719 per share on Monday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 14th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.26.
SG Fleet Group Company Profile
