Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.37.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

SHAK opened at $120.86 on Wednesday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.39, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.51.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $12,292,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,073.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $16,151,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,965 shares of company stock valued at $46,394,366. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

