Shaver Shop Group Limited (SSG.AX) (ASX:SSG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Shaver Shop Group Limited (SSG.AX) (ASX:SSG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.43.

In other Shaver Shop Group Limited (SSG.AX) news, insider Cameron Fox 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th.

Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in the retail of specialist personal grooming products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, manual shavers, oral care, massage, and fragrance products for men; and hair removal, hair styling, beauty, oral care, massage, and fragrance products for women.

