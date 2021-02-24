ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik Sells 350,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $44,625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $344,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.04. 305,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,854. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.91.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 481.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 49,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,549,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

