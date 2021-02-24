Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Trading Up 7.7%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.86 and last traded at $52.77. Approximately 190,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 146,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCVL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $744.27 million, a PE ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

In related news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,658. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,037.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,066 shares of company stock worth $2,560,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.