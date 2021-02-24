Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Trading Down 17%

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) shares traded down 17% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.90. 476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAEYY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shop Apotheke Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

