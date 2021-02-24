Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 7,939.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,622,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,300.24 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,255.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,085.63. The firm has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 828.18, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,288.67.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

