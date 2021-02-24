Shopify (SHOP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/19/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/18/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/18/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/18/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00.

2/18/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00.

2/17/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2021 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Shopify had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $1,225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,000.00.

1/14/2021 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/11/2021 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $1,319.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shopify is well poised to gain from e-commerce boom along with growth in the merchant base as well as increases in buying of essential items due to COVID-19 led lockdowns and shelter-in-place guidelines. Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital will drive the top line. Further, solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications amid evolving retail environment, holds promise. Additionally, partnerships with TikTok, Walmart and Facebook are expected to expand merchant base, going ahead. Also, initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. Notably, shares of Shopify have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.”

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $1,301.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,593. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,255.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,085.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market cap of $158.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 828.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

