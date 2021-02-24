Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.55

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.55 and traded as high as $15.12. Shore Bancshares shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 19,569 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $177.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.74%. Analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 53,554 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $8,335,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 292,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

