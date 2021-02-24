ShowHand (HAND) Market Capitalization Tops $59,791.82

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $59,791.82 and $178.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00054285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.41 or 0.00723725 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00032658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00038186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00059989 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShowHand Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.