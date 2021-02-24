Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 42.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the third quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

SSTK stock opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.10.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. Analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

In related news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,915,366.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,311.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,482 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $904,642.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,464,824 shares in the company, valued at $903,489,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,758 shares of company stock worth $10,794,728. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SSTK. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.