Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.69

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.693 per share on Thursday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.19. 47,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,967. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,873.00 and a beta of 1.49. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,617 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBSW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

