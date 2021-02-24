Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Up 6.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $19.99. 4,238,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 2,775,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,939.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,404,000 after purchasing an additional 542,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

