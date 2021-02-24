Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.19. 311,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,295,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

The firm has a market cap of $159.09 million, a PE ratio of 57.67 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Siebert Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company provides online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

