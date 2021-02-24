Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.19. 311,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,295,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

The firm has a market cap of $159.09 million, a PE ratio of 57.67 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Siebert Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company provides online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

