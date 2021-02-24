Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Sierra Wireless updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SWIR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. 25,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,733. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

SWIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.