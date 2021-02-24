Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) PT Raised to $18.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

SWIR traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.00. 25,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,733. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $659.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 77.3% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth $36,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.