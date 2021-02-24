Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Price Up 6.9% on Earnings Beat

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) rose 6.9% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $18.57. Approximately 750,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 396,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

SWIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth $194,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 42.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 258,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 31.2% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 373,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 88,779 shares in the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $680.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.