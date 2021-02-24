Sierra Wireless’ (SWIR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWIR. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.44. 16,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $638.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

