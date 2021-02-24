SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.31

SIG plc (LON:SHI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.31 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 34.90 ($0.46). SIG shares last traded at GBX 33.62 ($0.44), with a volume of 4,469,096 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 38.33 ($0.50).

Get SIG alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £404.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.31.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.