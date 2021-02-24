Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Trading 5.4% Higher

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.11. 147,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 558,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sigma Labs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Sigma Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.