Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,653 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.20. 10,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,689. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

