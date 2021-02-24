Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 225,934 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 590.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,934 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.35% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,047 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 229,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 111,334 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 420.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 92,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 26,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,213. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $34.58.

