Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,740,000 after purchasing an additional 865,262 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $172,423,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,365,000 after purchasing an additional 709,395 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 681,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,879,000 after buying an additional 113,520 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.81. The company had a trading volume of 78,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,585. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $136.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

