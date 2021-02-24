Sigma Planning Corp Buys 3,984 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.98. 498,494 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.00. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

