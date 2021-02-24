Sigma Planning Corp Buys 6,031 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,258,000 after buying an additional 138,992 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,768,000 after buying an additional 103,053 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,089,000 after buying an additional 63,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,089,000 after buying an additional 40,564 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.52. 2,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,504. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.65. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

