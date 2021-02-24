Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.64. 202,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,980,890. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

