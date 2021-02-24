Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,885 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,132,000 after buying an additional 2,283,596 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,001 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,057 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 936.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,885,000 after acquiring an additional 933,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 673,852 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $4.57 on Wednesday, reaching $251.43. 34,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,477. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.02 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.75 and a 200-day moving average of $218.22. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $308.00.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $505,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $329,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 273,363 shares of company stock worth $61,174,903 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDOC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.39.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

