Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 33.6% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 30.4% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $18.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,041.18. 19,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,920.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,703.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

