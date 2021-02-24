Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,330 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 75,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,447,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.64.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,860,727. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $237.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

