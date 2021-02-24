Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.41 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 156.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Cummins by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

NYSE CMI traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,541. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $254.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

