Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.96 Million Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,935 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.08% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 891.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.37. 14,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,333. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $112.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.48.

