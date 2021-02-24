Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 117.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $24,925,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 281,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 223,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after buying an additional 110,848 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after buying an additional 37,713 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 123,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,000 after buying an additional 60,668 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $129.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,983. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.34. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

