Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $722,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.11. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. KeyCorp reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.53.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.