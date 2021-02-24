Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 133,133 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 556.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,133 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.09% of SunPower worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 76,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,767,549. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.65 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Truist started coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of SunPower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.