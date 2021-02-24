Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 18,029 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,029 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after buying an additional 2,866,404 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after buying an additional 916,151 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after buying an additional 901,814 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 467.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 820,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after buying an additional 675,636 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,307,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,412,000 after buying an additional 410,175 shares during the period.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.81 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322,017 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

