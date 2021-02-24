Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 482,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.00. 14,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,816,909. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

