Sigma Planning Corp Sells 10,298 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,298 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 46,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $126.84. The stock had a trading volume of 71,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,833. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.40 and its 200 day moving average is $113.42. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $126.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

