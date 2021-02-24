Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,568 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $6,265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 419,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.29. 270,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,203,325. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $189.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

