Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,806 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $70.10. 46,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,179,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.25. The company has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

