Sigma Planning Corp Sells 18,980 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,980 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 354,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,103,851. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.09.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

