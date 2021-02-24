Sigma Planning Corp Sells 33,277 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,277 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,700,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 85,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 28,489 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 210,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,454,000.

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.52. 873,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54.

