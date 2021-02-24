Sigma Planning Corp Sells 42,323 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,323 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 75,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 48,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 143,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.07. 451,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,591,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.