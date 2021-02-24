Sigma Planning Corp Sells 73,106 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73,106 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in L Brands were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1,162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 191,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 176,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8,381.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.82. The company had a trading volume of 21,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LB shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut L Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

