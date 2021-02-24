Sigma Planning Corp Takes $3.40 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.42% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESPO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 130.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 71,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7,775.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 123,467 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 124,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 22,961 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPO traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,648. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.86. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $81.39.

