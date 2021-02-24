Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $741.90.

The Trade Desk stock traded down $21.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $770.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $818.00 and a 200 day moving average of $692.51.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,305,660.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,801,578.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,888 shares of company stock worth $158,538,480. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

