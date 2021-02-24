Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SBNY. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $213.47 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $223.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

