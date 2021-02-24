Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.05

Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.05 and traded as high as $50.23. Silicom shares last traded at $49.40, with a volume of 121,171 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $354.49 million, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 0.89.
Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 7.38%.
About Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC)
Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.
