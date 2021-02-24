Silver Predator (CVE:SPD) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Silver Predator Corp. (CVE:SPD) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 15,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.13 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23.

Silver Predator Company Profile (CVE:SPD)

Silver Predator Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United States. The company owns and controls the Taylor silver-gold project, which consists of 131 unpatented lode claims, 4 patented lode claims, and 5 unpatented mill site claims located in White Pine County, Nevada; and the Copper King / Sonora Silver property, which consists of 50 unpatented lode claims located in Shoshone County, Idaho.

