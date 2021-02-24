SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect SilverBow Resources to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

